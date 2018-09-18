AION Capital in fray to acquire minority stake in Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Report

AION Capital Partners, a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Apollo Global Management, has joined the race to acquire a minority stake in Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), The Economic Times reports.

Blackstone, Carlyle, True North, and DBS have already expressed interest in LVB and are engaged in an initial discussion to acquire minority stake.

The private sector lender plans to dilute 26-30 percent stake and has hired JPMorgan to spearhead this process. The promoters of LVB hold 9 percent while public shareholders, including foreign portfolio investors and financial institutions, hold the balance stake.

“We have met investors including AION and Blackstone in the past for the stake sale,” Parthasarthi Mukherjee, MD, LVB, told the paper, adding they expect the deal to be finalised by the year-end.

The bank may consider various strategic options as the lender’s board has ratified the proposal and engaged in initial discussions with foreign banks and private equity funds, the report said.

An AION spokesperson declined to comment on this issue, the report said.

In June, the board of LVB had approved an issue of up to 15 crore equity shares or convertible securities to raise funds estimated to be around Rs 1,695 crore. The board had also approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 250 crore through an issue of bonds, debentures or securities on a private placement basis.

The bank had also raised Rs 800 crore through a rights issue of shares in November last year.

The 92-year-old bank, which focuses on retail, mid-market and corporate space, has a strong base in Tamil Nadu and a significant presence in Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The bank had 567 branches and 1,039 ATMs as on June 30. It has a strong deposit book of Rs 32,473.26 crore and a market capitalisation of Rs 2,386 crore.

The private sector lender reported a loss of Rs 123.86 crore for the June quarter on account of a massive jump in bad loans. The bank had logged a net profit of Rs 66.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

LVB saw an additional Rs 2,916 crore of bad loans last fiscal. The bank’s non-performing loans stood at 9.8 percent at March-end.

The bank is planning to use the raised capital to fund growth and increase its capital adequacy ratio, which has fallen to less than 10 percent. The lender looks to raise capital through qualified institutional investors or preferential allotment.