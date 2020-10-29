172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|aim-to-deliver-20-operating-margin-in-this-year-says-maricos-saugata-gupta-6035541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 05:24 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Aim to deliver 20% operating margin in FY21, says Marico’s Saugata Gupta

We had a steady growth in July, August, September, and in October trend continues, Marico MD & CEO Saugata Gupta said

CNBC-TV18

FMCG major, Marico on October 28 reported 7.90 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by robust volume growth in domestic business and a stable performance overseas.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 253 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO of the company discussed the company's second quarter performance with CNBC-TV18 and gave outlook on margins. Stating: “We had a steady growth in July, August, September, and in October trend continues.”

He further added that the FMCG company expects urban growth to recover as the country opens up and will deliver 8-10 percent volume growth in the second half of FY21.

“Our endeavour will be to deliver a 20 percent operating margin for the full year and to maximise volume growth and market share,” he added on his outlook on margin.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 05:19 pm

tags #Business #Interviews #Marico #stocks

