Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aim of organising global agri and food summit is to make Jharkhand a food processing hub: Raghubar Das

Outlining the objective of the summit, Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sudhir Tripathi said it was to promote investments in agriculture and allied sector industries in Jharkhand.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The aim of organising the Global Agriculture and Food Summit in Ranchi is to double the farmers' income by 2022 and to project Jharkhand as a food processing hub in eastern India, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said.

Jharkhand as a part of its endeavour to develop agriculture sector in the state and with a view to provide a focused platform to the prospective investors in the agriculture and food processing sector is organising the summit in Ranchi on November 29-30.

In the run-up to the summit, the state government organised a roadshow in the national capital led by Das.

"Das expressed his gratitude to all the dignitaries and talked about the tremendous opportunities in horticulture, floriculture, milk processing, fisheries, meat and meat products in the state.

"He (Das) highlighted that one of the objectives of the summit is to double the farmers' income by 2022 and to make Jharkhand a food processing hub in eastern India through introduction of new technologies in agriculture and allied sector," according to an official statement.

There is tremendous potential to invest in these sectors, the chief minister said.

He said in 2014, political instability in the state came to an end and a stable government was given to the people. The state government made policies, took quick decisions and created a transparent system, he said.

He said Jharkhand was earlier known for only mining and mineral-related industries but "we have tried to change that image and we are laying stress on all sectors including agriculture and information technology".

Outlining the objective of the summit, Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sudhir Tripathi said it was to promote investments in agriculture and allied sector industries in Jharkhand.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 10:05 pm

