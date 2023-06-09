AIIB backs India’s impact-focused fund Lok Capital Fund IV, commits $25 million

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (https://www.aiib.org)

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has committed up to $25 million to Lok Capital IV LLC. The fund is a closed-end private equity fund experienced in impact investment.

This is the multilateral development bank’s first pure impact-focused investment in India — expanding the diversification of AIIB’s portfolio and complementing its partnerships with more traditional private equity funds.

The fund might look at 18 to 20 investments in target sectors with focus areas having limited and manageable Environmental and Social Risks and negative impacts.

With a target size of up to $200 million, Lok Capital IV LLC invests in early and growth-stage companies. It has raised commitments of around $100 million to augment financing for infrastructure and related services across the market.

Lok Capital IV will look at investments that promote development impacts, reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as incorporate gender interventions across the investment process.

The fund comes with a cap of 20 percent of its total capital commitment and a co-investment sleeve of up to $5 million.

AIIB will play a key role in mobilising additional capital through its investment and support to scale up various tech-enabled infra business models. AIIB’s thematic priorities are green infrastructure, technology-enabled infrastructure and private capital mobilisation.

“Green and technology-enabled Infrastructure in India is at a crucial juncture, and it is essential to mobilise capital towards new, innovative and scalable businesses across the financial services, climate, health, and agriculture sectors and value chains,” said Dr Urjit Patel, AIIB’s Vice President for Investment Operations.

“Through this project, AIIB has the opportunity to work with Lok Capital, one of the most established impact-focused investment managers in the Indian market. This partnership will also contribute to institutionalising various new initiatives towards impact investing in infrastructure-related sectors.”

Since 2017, AIIB has committed over $9.9 billion through 43 projects in India, covering the water, energy, urban, transport and healthcare sectors across the market.