App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIIB announces $210 million loan for irrigation & solar energy projects in India

India is the second-largest shareholder of the bank and the largest recipient of its loan and equity commitments. The total commitments to the country stand at $3 billion, which is about a third of total of $10 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on December 20 announced a total loan of $210 million for irrigation and solar energy projects in India. The multilateral institution will lend $145 million to improve irrigation services and strengthen flood risk management in West Bengal, while $65 million has been earmarked for a 250-megawatt (MW) solar project in Rajasthan promoted by Hero Future Energies, an official statement said here.

India is the second-largest shareholder of the bank and the largest recipient of its loan and equity commitments. The total commitments to the country stand at $3 billion, which is about a third of total of $10 billion.

The irrigation project in West Bengal is co-financed by the World Bank and is expected to strengthen the management of the Damodar Valley Command Area irrigation scheme, the statement said.

Close

The funds will also be used to modernise irrigation infrastructure at main, branch, distributary and minor canal levels and invest in structural measures to reduce flooding in the project area, it said.

related news

The bank statement said West Bengal has 37,660 square kilometres prone to floods out of its total area of 88,752 square kilometers and regularly faces floods, and climate change may only aggravate the problems.

"This investment will help thousands of farmers get adequate water through scientific water conservation and distribution methods," its Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer D J Pandian was quoted as saying.

The body has also approved a $65-million 250-megawatt solar power project in Jodhpur promoted by independent power producer Hero, it said adding that there are plans to ramp up the capacity to 616 MW by 2022.

The announcement comes a month after the bank had announced a $575 million funding to strengthen suburban rail network Mumbai and also a renewable energy project promoted by Tata.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank #Business #India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.