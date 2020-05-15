AIFs in choppy waters as RBI pushes for Press Note 3 compliance: Report

FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) face uncertain compliance terms as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun questioning whether the recent transactions are in line with the Press Note 3 (PN3) norms.

AIFs usually need only complete Form InVi within 30 days from date of issue of foreign investment, but the RBI is now seeking declaration as per PN3. The aim is likely to block investments from Chinese LPs, sources told the Business Standard.

As understood only foreign direct investment (FDI) is under ambit of PN3, but recent moves from the central banks indicate that it could be extended to domestic and foreign AIFs as well, it noted. By law, AIFs are covered under Schedule VIII of non-debt instrument rules.

An industry source has told BS that the RBI query is “open-ended”, and seeking government approval for such investments would delay timelines.

Vaneesa Agrawal, the founder of Thinking Legal, told BS: “Approval routes could take anywhere from three months to a year. Even if such AIFs have one investor from a bordering country, they would need to take approval before making investments in Indian firms.”

“If the management is non-Chinese and fund regulated, why should there not be a carve-out?” an industry official asked.

The industry is concerned that Chinese LPs may withdraw from future investments, and seeking new investors could be a challenge, especially since AIFs draw capital over three-four-year periods.

Notably, Chinese tech investors have put an estimated $4 billion into Indian start-ups and consumer tech companies.

Atul Pandey, the corporate and M&A partner, Khaitan & Co, has told the paper that it is unclear if the RBI is scanning for general declaration or scrutinising “beneficial ownership information to determine if the fund needs to go through the approval route”.

Pratibha Jain, Partner - Nishith Desai Associates, has noted that domestic funds may opt for compounding or wind-up transactions. This is because, so far, investments by domestic AIFs are not considered foreign even if capital raised is from abroad.

There is concern around grandfathering of existing investments as well, especially in the case of multiple investors. Questions arise over whether each investment would be considered separately and what happens if one of the investments is rejected - especially since a commitment may have already been based on which new or existing investors may have come in.