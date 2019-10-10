App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

AIAHL raises Rs 7,000 cr more through bonds issue

The second bond issue of AIAHL with a 10-year tenure of Rs 1,000 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 6,000 crores has been fully subscribed at the rate of 7.39 per cent, the spokesman said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) has raised another Rs 7,000 crore through issue of bonds and the proceeds will be utilised to repay Air India's debt. The second bond issue of AIAHL worth Rs 7,000 crore has been oversubscribed, an Air India spokesman said on Thursday.

The company, part of Air India group, received bids worth Rs 21,736 crore.

Close
In September, AIAHL had raised Rs 7,000 crore by way of issuing bonds.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies

