AI revamps compensation structure for pilots, cabin crew

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

Air India will also hike the pilots' per-hour flying and flying allowance rates.

The guaranteed flying allowance component will be doubled from the current 20 hours to 40 hours.

Air India has revamped the compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew, including increasing the per-hour flying rate for pilots, according to a source.

Under the new structure, part of the Tata Group-owned airline's five-year transformation plan, salaries will be hiked for more than 2,700 pilots across Air India and AIX Connect (including Air Asia India and Air India Express) as well as for more than 5,600 of Air India's cabin crew, as per the source.

There will also be additional compensation for pilots undergoing training for command upgrade and conversion training for the time spent in-ground and simulator training, the source added.

Further, Air India will hike the pilots' per-hour flying and flying allowance rates.