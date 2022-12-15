 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business

Air India launches Mumbai-San Francisco direct flight; increases India-US frequency to 40 non-stop flights

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

After inaugurating the flight, Scindia said the country's civil aviation sector is on the cusp of transformation and boom.

The Tata Group’s airlines operate both Airbus and Boeing aircraft in the narrowbody segment, while the widebody segment has only Boeing aircraft. (Representative Image)

Air India on Thursday launched direct flight between Mumbai and San Francisco, and announced plans to start services from the financial capital to New York, Frankfurt and Paris early next year.

The Mumbai-San Francisco flight, which will be operated thrice a week, was inaugurated by civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually from the national capital.

The flight will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays with the newly-inducted Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. This will take the airline's India-US frequency to 40 non-stop flights per week, according to a release.

On December 2, the airline started its three times a week flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Mumbai to Newark, from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Chicago, and from Bengaluru to San Francisco.

"Air India continues to develop Mumbai as an important hub for international as well as domestic traffic. The launch of the Mumbai-San Francisco route will be followed by Mumbai-New York City (JFK), Mumbai-Frankfurt, and Mumbai-Paris. Additional domestic flights originating from Mumbai will also be added," the release said.