AI continues to face software shutdown impact; 29 flights delayed on Monday

As many as 29 Air India flights were delayed by over an hour on Monday as the airline's operations continued to be impacted by the software shutdown that happened on April 27.

While the glitch experienced by the check-in software system was fixed on April 27 itself, the airline grappled with the fallout for the third day on April 29.

An airline spokesperson said 352 flights were operated on Monday and 29 of them were delayed due to the system glitch that happened on Saturday.

The 29 flights were delayed by more than 60 minutes, the spokesperson added.

Following the glitch, 149 flights and 137 flights were delayed on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Air India's Passenger Service System (PSS) software, which takes care of check-in, baggage and reservation, was non-functional for more than five hours on Saturday.

The PSS software is owned and managed by Atlanta-based SITA.