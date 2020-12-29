MARKET NEWS

Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction orders worth Rs 310 crore

In a regulatory filing, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd said, "it has secured new order aggregating to Rs 309.44 crore (approx.) for construction of high-rise multi-storied residential complex" in Bhubaneswar in Odisha."

PTI
December 29, 2020 / 01:38 PM IST
 
 
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) on Tuesday said it has bagged new construction orders worth around Rs 310 crore.

"Total order inflow during the current fiscal stands at Rs 2,086.44 crore," it added.

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts were trading 4.39 percent higher at Rs 263 apiece on the BSE.
first published: Dec 29, 2020 01:38 pm

