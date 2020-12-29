Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction orders worth Rs 310 crore

live bse live

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) on Tuesday said it has bagged new construction orders worth around Rs 310 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd said, "it has secured new order aggregating to Rs 309.44 crore (approx.) for construction of high-rise multi-storied residential complex" in Bhubaneswar in Odisha."

"Total order inflow during the current fiscal stands at Rs 2,086.44 crore," it added.

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts were trading 4.39 percent higher at Rs 263 apiece on the BSE.