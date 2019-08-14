App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction order worth Rs 168 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts said the total order inflow during the current fiscal stood at Rs 430.23 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) on Wednesday said it has bagged a construction order worth Rs 168 crore in the national capital. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has secured new order for construction of modern flower market for commission agent shops, cold storage facility including water supply, electrical, plumbing and fire fighting services and other works at IFC Gazipur.

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts were trading 1.54 percent higher at Rs 286.50 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Business #Companies

