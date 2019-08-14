Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction order worth Rs 168 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts said the total order inflow during the current fiscal stood at Rs 430.23 crore.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) on Wednesday said it has bagged a construction order worth Rs 168 crore in the national capital. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has secured new order for construction of modern flower market for commission agent shops, cold storage facility including water supply, electrical, plumbing and fire fighting services and other works at IFC Gazipur.
Ahluwalia Contracts said the total order inflow during the current fiscal stood at Rs 430.23 crore.Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts were trading 1.54 percent higher at Rs 286.50 apiece on the BSE.
