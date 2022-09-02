Ahead of the harvest festival of Onam, Kerala businesses have their fingers crossed

As Malayalees deck up for their annual tryst with the mythical asura king Mahabali to mark the onset of Onam, the harvest festival that falls next week, Kerala’s businesses are fervently hoping that inflation and rains won’t crimp demand this time after the pandemic eroded their profits in the past couple of years.

Onam usually heralds the festival season in the country that continues with Dusserah and Diwali and often sales during the Onam season are an indicator of what traders can expect in the months ahead.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, of the Rs 2,000 to 3,000 crore sales of consumer durables in the state every year, about 40 to 50 percent used to happen during the Onam season, usually marked by liberal concessions to lure customers. The arrival of online sales did dent this trend, but not to a full extent at least in the case of white goods.

Not just appliances, even rice, groceries and vegetables, clothes and flowers enjoy booming demand as very household celebrates Onam.

Freebies and discounts counter inflation.

As the fear of the pandemic has subsided and travel restrictions have eased, traders are ready with packed warehouses, dangling the bait of discounts and freebies to boost business. Even as they fret whether high inflation will let the people to loosen their purse strings, unpredictable rains have caught them unawares.

Torrential rain in the last week has dampened the expectations of traders a bit but they are hopeful of clear weather before Onam.

“We saw demand picking up in the business of clothes, footwear and fancy items before the rains struck. In Kochi, the flooding of the roads a few days back has led to damage of goods in warehouses. But still the demand is better than last year,’’ said Solomon Cheruvathur, general secretary of the Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce.

But liquidity seems still a problem with high inflation. People are not spending freely as they used to do before the pandemic. And the number of those who depend on loans for purchases has gone up.

Demand for consumer loans

“Around 40 -45 percent of the customers prefer to take loans and pay in EMIs (equated monthly instalments) for the purchases,’’ said Jerry Mathew, partner of White Mart, a home appliances retail chain.

But he reckons that sales in the urban centres are picking up this year after the pandemic confined people to rural and suburban regions where the business took off in the last two years.

“The flow of goods from manufacturers to retailers has increased. We will have to wait and see how much of these will be sold,’’ Mathew said.

The pandemic has brought about some changes in the purchase patterns of the people. Work at home has created huge demand for dish washers and double-door refrigerators. There is a rising preference for large-screen TVs, perhaps a change triggered by multiple streaming platforms.

VP Renjith, branch head of Whirlpool for north Kerala, fears that lack of sufficient liquidity and rains may throw a wet blanket over sales this year.

According to him it will be difficult to match the business in 2019 when pent-up demand after 2018 floods drove up sales.

“In 2020, it was early days of Covid-19 and people had some money with them. But in 2021 apart from the ill-effects of the pandemic, raw material shortage and freight rate hike raised the prices of several household appliances; that hit sales badly. This time, prices have stabilized,’’ he said.

Change in food habits

The return of many West Asian migrants who lost their jobs during the pandemic has also impacted Onam sales, he added.

Just like appliances, the food sector too has witnessed several changes. The pandemic has increased reliance on ready-to-cook or ready-to-eat food products. Even for sadya, the traditional Kerala feast, families prefer caterers rather than take the trouble of cooking at home.

"Unlike earlier times, when demand for vegetables and provisions picked up 10 days before the start of the festival, the purchases happen just two or three days before Onam. Around 50 to 60 percent of the buyers are caterers and not individuals,’’ said Shameed NH, general secretary of Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association.

Kerala being primarily a consumer state, most of the vegetables, rice and pulses, come from the other states. Although there is a slight drop in arrivals, it is enough to meet demand, which has not increased much, Shameed said.

Bananas, coconuts and flowers

Raw bananas, used to make chips and jaggery-coated snacks, which are an integral part of the Onam feast, has become dearer by 10-15 percent.

“Rains have hit the banana farms in Wayanad, Mysore and Idukki,’’ said banana merchant NM Mehboob. A bumper output of coconuts has kept the prices of coconut oil, the preferred oil to add local flavour to chips, under control.

Flowers bought in huge quantities for making pookalams (floral designs) on the floor are seeing lukewarm demand, particularly from offices and business establishments, as more people are working from home.

“There is no dearth in arrival of flowers from Tamil Nadu and except for jasmine, the prices of other flowers have not increased. But the sales are just average,’’ said flower trader TR Ganesh in Ernakulam.

Like it did in the previous years, a debt-ridden state government has ensured that lack of funds does not come in the way of distribution of an Onam kit to ration card holders through the outlets of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco). The kit comprises 14 items including rice, sugar, pulses, spices, coconut oil and ghee.

Onam is also a holiday season and relaxation of travel restriction is driving many, particularly in the cities, to resorts in tourist destinations.

Finances in dire straits

“Most of the hotels in tourist destinations like Kumarakom, Mararikulam and Wayanad are booked for the Onam days. There are less bookings in Munnar and Thekkady, probably because of rains,’’ said Riaz Ahmed, president of the Association of Approved and Classified Hotels of Kerala.

However, an increase in tourism revenue or sales from liquor during Onam may not be able to shore up the state’s finances, which are in dire straits. The stopping of Goods and Services Tax compensation and other steps like restrictions of grants and borrowing limits by the Centre has aggravated the situation, prompting the government to borrow more.

The government is set to borrow over Rs 3,000 crore to pay welfare pensions and festival bonuses to government employees for Onam.

BA Prakash, former chairman of the State Finance Commission, warned that the state treasury is in a precarious position.

“Already 80 percent of the state’s revenue income of Rs 1.16 lakh crore is going for the payment of salary, pension and interest. The recent pay revision has created an additional burden of about Rs 25,000 crore at a time when the additional resource mobilization has been around Rs 4,500 crore in the last few years,’’ he said.

The only way out is to control expenses for which one of my chief suggestions is to revise salaries every 10 years instead of five now, Prakash observed.