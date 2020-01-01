Ahead of TCS board meet, Tata Sons seeks urgent relief from NCLAT on Cyrus Mistry order: Report

Ahead of the Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) board meeting on January 9, Tata Sons will likely seek a stay on the tribunal order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the company's chairman, The Economic Times reported.

Tata Sons will likely file an appeal in the Supreme Court on January 2, and a hearing will be possible only after the apex court reopens on January 6, the report stated.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on December 18 directed the conglomerate to reappoint Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons and three group companies – TCS, Tata Industries and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The company wants to avoid a board meeting and complicate the situation, a source told the paper. “There is no emergency situation. It is a matter that will be pursued legally,” the source said.

Following NCLAT's decision, Tata Sons Beverages is the only group company that has held a board meeting, since it is legally not affected by the order.

Mistry family-owned firms that hold a stake in Tata Sons may oppose an interim stay, forcing Tata Sons to reappoint Mistry until a final order is passed.

“To the best of our knowledge, reinstatement of Mistry as a Director on Tata Sons and the other companies as per the NCLAT order has not been complied with and that itself is contempt of court,” a source told the publication.

“They (Tatas) sought a stay on chairmanship, but reinstatement as director was (to be) ‘forthwith’,” the source added.