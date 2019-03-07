Ahead of polls, Maharashtra govt to hold 2nd Cabinet meet this week

The Maharashtra government has decided to hold a cabinet meeting for the second time this week, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which are likely to be announced any time now, officials said on Thursday.

The cabinet meeting is generally held once a week.

This time, another meeting has been scheduled for Friday afternoon where all the cabinet ministers are expected to be present, a senior government official said.

"A number of decisions are likely to be taken during the cabinet meet on Friday," a senior state minister said.

Earlier, the cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday where a number of major decisions were taken, including government's in-principle approval for two 660 MW coal-based supercritical units at the Koradi Thermal Power Station.

The cabinet also cleared a 29-km Metro line for the neighbouring Thane city and gave its nod for a special purpose vehicle for the proposed Purandar international airport in Pune district.