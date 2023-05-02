 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahead of Karnataka elections, political parties seek to woo homebuyers

Souptik Datta
May 02, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress have promised to amend the contentious Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act and address homebuyers’ problems.

Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections, political parties have held out a raft of promises to homebuyers, offering a solution to the many problems they confront.

One common promise made by both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress is to amend the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972, to protect the rights of homebuyers including one to form Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to oversee the upkeep of common areas.

The BJP has pledged to improve the "ease of living" for homebuyers by forming a Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee. The committee will examine and suggest amendments to the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act (KAOA).

The Congress party has also promised to amend KAOA to provide easy and efficient conveyance (transfer) of land titles to homebuyers.