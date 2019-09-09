Ahead of festivals, SBI again cuts lending rates by 10 bps

The new rates are effective from Tuesday, the lender said announcing the third rate reduction in the current fiscal year.
Public sector lender State Bank of India on Monday announced yet another reduction in lending rates by 10 basis points across tenors.
The new rates are effective from Tuesday, the lender said announcing the third rate reduction in the current fiscal year.
One year MCLR, to which all the retail lending rates are linked to, has been reduced to 8.15 percent from 8.25 percent earlier.
It also slashed retail term deposit rates by 20-25 bps and bulk term deposit rates by 10-20 bps across tenors, effective Tuesday.The lender attributed the falling interest rate scenario and surplus liquidity for realigning its interest rate on term deposits.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 11:01 am