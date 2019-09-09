App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ahead of festivals, SBI again cuts lending rates by 10 bps

The new rates are effective from Tuesday, the lender said announcing the third rate reduction in the current fiscal year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector lender State Bank of India on Monday announced yet another reduction in lending rates by 10 basis points across tenors.

The new rates are effective from Tuesday, the lender said announcing the third rate reduction in the current fiscal year.

One year MCLR, to which all the retail lending rates are linked to, has been reduced to 8.15 percent from 8.25 percent earlier.

Close

It also slashed retail term deposit rates by 20-25 bps and bulk term deposit rates by 10-20 bps across tenors, effective Tuesday.

The lender attributed the falling interest rate scenario and surplus liquidity for realigning its interest rate on term deposits.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 11:01 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.