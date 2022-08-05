Ahead of Akasa Air launch, IndiGo is unfazed as it ‘minds its own business’

The airline, which flies to 74 domestic and 25 international destinations, aims to expand its international network by offering non-stop offerings in all major cities within 7-8 hour air distance from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata.

For now, the airline sees huge upside in the revenue environment, demand for air travel, its penetration in the market, and the overall network. However, high level of dollar and steep prices of aviation turbine fuel continue to be challenges for growth.

The airline reported its April-June earnings for FY23 on August 3. It posted a second straight quarter of net loss at Rs 1,064 crore. The airline had posted net loss of Rs 3,174 crore in the same quarter in the last financial year. On the revenue side, IndiGo saw its strongest revenue performance in a quarter at Rs 13,019 crore. The Yield for the quarter also improved by 50.3 percent on year to 5.24 rupees per km. Going forward, the management expects the Q2 revenue performance to decline sequentially due to seasonal weakness and high costs.

Mr Dutta said that the airline industry has been making presentations for bringing ATF under the GST regime in order to bring down costs.

“We have a strong ally in the ministry of civil aviation…the aviation ministry is trying to get ATF under GST.. but we are facing roadblocks at the finance ministry. We keep making presentations, keep trying to be persuasive. We haven’t hit success yet in getting ATF under GST, hopefully will be there soon,” Dutta said.