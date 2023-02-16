 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Agritech startup Otipy plans to raise $75 million; FY23 revenue likely to jump over 2-fold at Rs 170 crore

Feb 16, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

Otipy, operated by Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd, was launched in 2020. It sells fresh fruits and vegetables as well as daily essentials in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

Agritech startup Otipy, which sells fruits, vegetables and groceries online, plans to raise USD 75 million (about Rs 620 crore) to scale up its business that is likely to grow more than two times to Rs 170 crore this fiscal, its founder Varun Khurana said.

"Our revenue is estimated to reach Rs 160-170 crore in the current 2022-23 fiscal year from Rs 70 crore in the previous year. We have achieved an annual run rate of Rs 200 crore," Khurana told PTI.

He said 80 per cent revenue comes from fruits and vegetables.