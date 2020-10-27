172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|agritech-origo-raises-rs-35-crore-debt-from-northern-arc-capital-others-6021951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Agritech Origo raises Rs 35 crore debt from Northern Arc Capital, others

Origo provides end-to-end agriculture supply-chain solutions such as procurement, storage, and financing.

PTI

Agritech supply chain and trade finance firm Origo on Monday said it has raised Rs 35 crore debt from Northern Arc Capital and other investors.

Origo provides end-to-end agriculture supply-chain solutions such as procurement, storage, and financing.

Origo group firms Origo Commodities and Origo Finance, will use the fund for securitizing the agricultural markets and streamlining the supply chain mechanism for agri produce in India, a company statement said.

Close

Origo Commodities India (OCI) has raised Rs 15 crore from Northern Arc while Origo Finance raised Rs 20 crore for development of micro-lending avenues and agri supply chain financing.

related news

The funding will help Origo to improve agri processes, warehousing, and accessibility to lakhs of Indian farmers who are in dire need of tech-enabled services in the country.

Origo has managed 25 million tonnes (MT) of commodities and reducing food grain wastage of 3MT so far.

Commenting on the funding from three venture capital firms, Sunoor Kaul, co-founder of Origo Commodities, said, "Through the support of Northern Arc and other financial partners, we aim to serve the agri ecosystem by providing solutions that can take care of all commodity needs for procurement, financing and warehousing.”

Origo Commodities manages assets worth Rs 8,500 crore and is present in 12 states in India.

Through its trade finance platform, TradeFi, Origo enables trade and trade finance for better price discovery and a national platform for agri commodities.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 12:56 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Northern Arc Capital #Origo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.