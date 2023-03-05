 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Agritech firm DeHaat's FY23 revenue set to rise by over 80% to Rs 2,300 crore

Mar 05, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

Agritech startup DeHaat’s revenue is likely to grow by over 80 percent this fiscal to around Rs 2,300 crore on better sales of farm inputs to farmers and trading of agriculture produces in domestic and overseas markets, its CEO Shashank Kumar said.

DeHaat will also hit positive EBIDTA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) by the end of this calendar year, he highlighted.

DeHaat is a technology-based business-to-farmers platform that offers a complete range of agricultural services to farmers.

These include distribution of high-quality agricultural inputs, customised farm advisory, access to financial services and market linkages for selling their produce.