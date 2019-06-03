App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on the roadmap to double farmers’ income by 2022

Watch the interview with Tarun Sharma for more details on the schemes and plans for the farmers under Modi 2.0.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
Whatsapp

Narendra Singh Tomar, has been given charge of three ministries under Modi 2.0. This includes the Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare. In an interview with the Moneycontrol spoke of the roadmap to ensure how Prime minister Narendra Modi’s promise to double the farmers’ income in five years will be met.

“In this direction many initiatives have been taken to increase the yield and efficiency of the farmers” said Tomar.

He explained that in that sense focus has been given to irrigation, better marketing of produce, as well as setting MSP at 1.5 times the cost of production.

Watch the interview with Tarun Sharma for more details on the schemes and plans for the farmers under the new government.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #farmer suicide #Modi 2.0 #Modi government #Narendra Singh Tomar #video

