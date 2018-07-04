App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri stocks soar up to 10% after government hikes minimum support price of kharif crops

Stocks such as Kaveri Seeds, Mangalam Seeds, LT Foods, Kohinoor Foods, Chambal Fertiliser, Deepak Fertilisers, and RCF, among others, gained 1-10 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of agriculture-related stocks rose on Wednesday as investors were upbeat on government's decision to hike minimum support price.

Stocks such as Kaveri Seed, Mangalam Seeds, LT Foods, Kohinoor Foods, Chambal Fertiliser, Deepak Fertilisers, and RCF, among others, gained 1-10 percent.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has hiked the minimum support price on paddy by around Rs 250 per quintal.

Further, CNBC-TV18 reported that fine paddy’s MSP could be raised to Rs 1,770 per quintal, while common paddy MSP could be raised to Rs 1,750.

related news

Management of LT Foods told CNBC-TV18 that the move will strengthen prices of Basmati rice in the Indian market. The company is waiting to see how other countries react to this news as well. It is expecting an impact on experts of non-basmati rice.

Meanwhile, Kohinoor Foods expects impact on exports if other nations don’t increase rise prices. Going forward, it expects non-basmati rice to become uncompetitive by USD 40-50.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Cabinet will approve the increase in MSP in its upcoming meeting. In this year’s general budget, the government had announced that it would fix a support price at least 1.5 times of the cost of the production. This has been the BJP’s poll promise since the 2014 general elections.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 01:29 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.