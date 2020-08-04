172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|agri-picks-report-geojit-42-5643111.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, Farmers in the country have sown crops for 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season across 88.2 mln ha so far, nearly 14% higher than the corresponding period a year ago, according to the farm ministry data.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Farmers in the country have sown crops for 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season across 88.2 mln ha so far, nearly 14% higher than the corresponding period a year ago, according to the farm ministry data. As of last week, farmers across the country had sown cotton over 12.1 mln ha in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season, up 11.3% from a year ago. The Centre has accepted around 1.0 mln tn more rice, procured by the government of Chhattisgarh, in the central pool in the ongoing marketing year, senior government officials said. The country received 5.7 mm rainfall yesterday, 38% below the normal weighted average, according to the India Meteorological Department. With below average rainfall, the season's average has also turned deficient. The government has procured 6,059 tn of moong harvested in the 2019-20 (JulJun) rabi season, at the minimum support price, in Odisha and Tamil Nadu, as of Thursday, a government official said. Kharif moong acreage across the country was up 37% on year at 2.96 mln ha as of last week, latest data from the farm ministry showed. Sugarcane acreage across the country was at 5.18 mln ha as of last week, up a little over 1% on year, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown soybean across 11.7 mln ha in the country, up 8.3% from a year ago, as of last week, farm ministry data showed.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 4, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.