Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Farmers in the country have sown crops for 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season across 88.2 mln ha so far, nearly 14% higher than the corresponding period a year ago, according to the farm ministry data. As of last week, farmers across the country had sown cotton over 12.1 mln ha in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) season, up 11.3% from a year ago. The Centre has accepted around 1.0 mln tn more rice, procured by the government of Chhattisgarh, in the central pool in the ongoing marketing year, senior government officials said. The country received 5.7 mm rainfall yesterday, 38% below the normal weighted average, according to the India Meteorological Department. With below average rainfall, the season's average has also turned deficient. The government has procured 6,059 tn of moong harvested in the 2019-20 (JulJun) rabi season, at the minimum support price, in Odisha and Tamil Nadu, as of Thursday, a government official said. Kharif moong acreage across the country was up 37% on year at 2.96 mln ha as of last week, latest data from the farm ministry showed. Sugarcane acreage across the country was at 5.18 mln ha as of last week, up a little over 1% on year, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown soybean across 11.7 mln ha in the country, up 8.3% from a year ago, as of last week, farm ministry data showed.

