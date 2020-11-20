Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has offloaded nearly all of its onion stocks and may replenish its buffer from April, an official with the agency said. The Centre is likely to ask some northern states, particularly Punjab and Haryana, to create more temporary storage space under the 'covered and plinth' category to move out wheat in the central pool and make more space available for rice, senior government officials said. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has bought around 3,865 tn of key pulses harvested in the 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) kharif season in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana as of Tuesday, an official with the agency said. India's oilmeal exports jumped nearly 33% on year to 317,394 tn in October, according to data released today by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. The water level in 123 key reservoirs across the country was at 82% of the total storage capacity, according to data released by the Central Water Commission. The Indian economy will see a negative nominal growth rate in 2020-21 (AprMar), 15th Finance Commission Chairman N.K. Singh said. Sowing of rabi crops has started across the country, with farmers planting such crops over 18.5 mln ha as of Friday, 21% higher than a year ago, according to farm ministry data.

