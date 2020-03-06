AGR woes: Vodafone pegs self-assessed dues at Rs 21,533 crore, less than half the DoT estimate

Telecom major Vodafone Idea has pegged its self-assessed adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at Rs 21,533 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

This makes the dues less than half the Rs 53,000 crore estimated by the telecom department.

Vodafone Idea said on March 6 that it has filed the self-assessment of its AGR liabilities with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

In a statement, the company said it had already paid Rs 2,500 crore on February 17 and another Rs 1,000 crore on February 20 towards the AGR liabilities.

"The self-assessment discloses the Company's AGR liabilities to aggregate Rs 21,533 crores including a principal amount of Rs 6,854 crores for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 and interest up to February 2020," Vodafone Idea added.