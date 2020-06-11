AGR order: A timeline of the Supreme Court proceedings so far

Hearing the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case on June 11, the Supreme Court of India has directed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to reconsider demands of over Rs 4 lakh crore dues raised against public sector utilities.

It further heard the Solicitor General’s plea on a 20-year timeline for staggered payment of AGR dues and directed telcos to file a reply on roadmap of payment, time to be allowed, and securities.

Here’s a timeline of the case so far:

> The DoT in October 2019 issued bills to major telecom operators seeking payment of licensing and spectrum dues as per AGR.

> The companies included telcos such Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, BSNL and non-telcos which had revenues from telecommunication services such as SAIL, etc.

> Telcos disputed the adjusted amount demanded by the Centre, post which the DoT approached the Supreme Court for redressal of the matter.

> The apex court had on October 24, 2019, ruled that the statutory dues need to be calculated by including non-telecom revenues in AGR of telecom companies. It had upheld the DoT's definition of AGR and termed "frivolous" the nature of objections raised by the telecom service providers.

> The court had ordered telcos to clear total dues of Rs 1.47 lakh crore in line with the telecom department's estimate.

> Post this many telcos let the date slip by citing economic slowdown and poor finances, due to which the SC in February 2020 rapped DoT and telcos for ignoring court orders

> On March 16, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the DoT had sought staggered payment over 20 years of AGR dues by telecom companies. The plea also asked that telcos not be charged a penalty and interests on penalty and principal beyond the date of the judgement.

> The apex court in its March 18 order pulled up DoT for allowing telcos to self-assess payable dues and held that “no further objections would be allowed against payable dues.”

> There is a lot riding on this case. Company reports and Lok Sabha submissions give an idea of how much is at stake. Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices and Bharti Airtel owe the bulk of the dues.

> For Bharti Airtel, the AGR dues as per DoT is Rs 35,500 crore whereas it is Rs 13,000 crore as per the company's self-assessment. So far, it has paid Rs 18,800 crore. As per DoT, it still has to pay Rs 17,500 crore.

> For Vodafone Idea, DoT claims that the remaining payable is Rs 53,000 crore while the company claims it is Rs 21,500 crore. So far, the company has paid Rs 6,900 crore. As per DoT, it still has to pay Rs 46,100 crore.

> For Tata Teleservices (TTSL) the DoT bill is pegged at Rs 16,789 crore, of which it has so far paid Rs 4,197 crore in two instalments. The balance amount due per DoT calculations is Rs 12,601 crore. However, the company's self-assessment has pegged Rs 2,197 crore - which was also its initial payment, as the due amount.

> In its latest order on June 11, SC has directed the DoT to reconsider demands of over Rs 4 lakh crore dues raised against public sector utilities. It also questioned the DoT on what basis demand against PSUs was raised, when the court's judgements never dealt with PSUs.

> The case is being heard by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and including Justices MR Shah and S Abdul Nazeer.

> Next hearing is scheduled for June 18.



