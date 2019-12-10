AGR imbroglio | DoT asks telcos to pay dues on time, clear doubts by Dec 13: Report

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also asked telecom players to clear their doubts regarding the Supreme Court order by December 13
The government has asked telecom licence holders to clear all dues related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) as per the three-month deadline, reports The Economic Times.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also asked telecom players to clear their doubts regarding the Supreme Court order by December 13.
About 15 companies owe AGR dues worth over Rs 1.47 lakh crore, a number that could rise further.
On October 24, the Supreme Court had decided to expand the definition of AGR to include revenue from non-telecom sources. The apex court granted the companies three months to pay AGR dues.
“Any issues should be pointed out in the comprehensive representation to be submitted, but in no case the self-assessment and payment of dues are to be delayed,” the telecom regulator said in a letter dated December 5 as seen by the newspaper.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
The new definition of AGR will also apply to companies whose telecom business is minor but have a licence such as GAIL (India), RailTel and Power Grid Corporation of India.
Non-telecom players, including Internet service provider (ISPs), have approached the Prime Minister’s Office seeking relief on this issue, the report said.“In this regard, it is pointed out that over a course of time, multiple representations related to LF (licence fee) assessments were received from various licensees for consideration by the department,” the DoT said in the letter.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.