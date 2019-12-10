AGR imbroglio | DoT asks telcos to pay dues on time, clear doubts by Dec 13: Report

The government has asked telecom licence holders to clear all dues related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) as per the three-month deadline, reports The Economic Times.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also asked telecom players to clear their doubts regarding the Supreme Court order by December 13.

About 15 companies owe AGR dues worth over Rs 1.47 lakh crore, a number that could rise further.

On October 24, the Supreme Court had decided to expand the definition of AGR to include revenue from non-telecom sources. The apex court granted the companies three months to pay AGR dues.

“Any issues should be pointed out in the comprehensive representation to be submitted, but in no case the self-assessment and payment of dues are to be delayed,” the telecom regulator said in a letter dated December 5 as seen by the newspaper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The new definition of AGR will also apply to companies whose telecom business is minor but have a licence such as GAIL (India), RailTel and Power Grid Corporation of India.

Non-telecom players, including Internet service provider (ISPs), have approached the Prime Minister’s Office seeking relief on this issue, the report said.