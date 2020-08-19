AGR Hearing Highlights | Will not go into apportionment of resolution plan funds between sets of creditors: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourned the hearing in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case to 2 pm on August 20. A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra was hearing the matter pertaining to repayment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by telecom companies.

The court had on August 18 said that technicalities would not come in the way of enforcing recovery of the AGR dues.

The top court had in October 2019 upheld the expanded definition of AGR as given by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Vodafone Idea owes balance dues of around Rs 50,399 crore, while Bharti Airtel's outstanding amount is Rs 25,976 crore, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on July 20.

SC observations:

> You can only sell what is in your possession. If telcos only have a right to use and don't own the spectrum, how can they sell?

> Sale of spectrum is allowed under trading guidelines. But how can spectrum be sold under IBC? All resolution transactions must be as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

> Guidelines provide that dues need to be taken care of before sale of spectrum being allowed. But IBC has relegated government dues to only operational creditors, behind banks. In such a scenario, how will prior dues be paid, as required by guidelines.

> We will not go into apportionment of resolution plan funds between sets of creditors.

Senior advocate Harish Salve for RComm CoC to SC :

> Nobody's case that spectrum is owned by anyone else other than the government. License is merely transfer the right to use, and that right involves payments.

> Spectrum is recorded as an asset, by virtue of having been purchased in an auction. Telecom companies own the right to use the spectrum, which is an extremely valuable right..

> Not seeking to sell the spectrum, but only looking to transfer the right to use. Relationship between telecom company and the government is akin to relationship between landlord and lessor of property.

> Spectrum can be sold only with the DoT nod. It is premature for SC to decide if spectrum can be sold, SC should not trouble itself now. If resolution plan succeeds, DoT will decide on sale of spectrum at that stage, let government decide.

> DoT had refused to grant nod to Jio-RComm spectrum sale agreement, despite TDSAT judgment in favour of RComm.

> Issue of sale of spectrum is to be decided by the DoT. Even possible for UVARC to back out of bid with DOT now saying that spectrum sale cant be allowed under IBC. Not the right stage for SC to decide the issue of sale of spectrum.

> No question of spectrum sale without DoT nod. Even resolution applicant says the plan involves sale of right to use spectrum, only subject to DOT approval. Issue of deciding on spectrum sale, as per guidelines, should be left to it.

> If spectrum sale not allowed, RComm will find itself going into liquidation, wont help anyone.

> Banks' exposure to RComm is over Rs 42,000 crore. Banks' exposure consists of public money.

> Have the right to seek clawback of payment of Rs 570 crore made by RComm to Ericsson. (He cites case laws on treatment of use of natural resources)

> Law, license agreement must be rigorously applied. License agreement clearly stipulates that spectrum is a security fit for banks.

> RComm not seeking to run away from AGR dues, by hiding behind IBC. Banks money is also public money, over Rs 42 000 crore owed to banks. Both banks and DoT are seeking repayment of public money.

Here's a quick recap of the previous hearings:

> On August 10, the court had asked the government to prepare a plan for recovery of dues from telecom companies under insolvency.

> When asked about payment due on spectrum bought from Reliance Communications (RCom), Jio said it has already paid the relevant Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC).

> Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, which owe the maximum amounts, had on July 20 revised their demand from 20 years to 15 years for the staggered payments after SC's stringent stance on payment period.

> The SC has made it clear that it will not permit any self-assessment by the companies or re-calculation, and the DoT's assessment will be final.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.