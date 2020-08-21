AGR Hearing LIVE Updates | Past dues need to be paid before transfer of spectrum: SC to Videocon

The Supreme Court (SC) will resume the AGR case hearing today. Telecom companies, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others had appealed to the SC to allow them to make staggered payments of their adjusted gross revenue dues.

A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra has begun hearing the matter.

The top court on August 20 said it is worried that almost all of the AGR dues will be wiped out in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process.

The SC had in October 2019 upheld the expanded definition of AGR as given by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Vodafone Idea owes balance dues of around Rs 50,399 crore, while Bharti Airtel's outstanding amount is Rs 25,976 crore, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on July 20.

SC Observations:

> (To Videocon) As per trading guidelines, past dues need to be paid before transfer of spectrum. If you don't pay, Bharti Airtel, which acquired Videocon spectrum will have to pay.

Videocon's Resolution Professional (RP) to SC

> We are not liable to pay anything beyond the CIRP process. AGR dues will be addressed as operational dues under the IBC Process Waterfall mechanism will have to be followed as per IBC.

Senior advocate Harish Salve to SC:

> (For Jio) We have not received any notice from the government on any additional dues claimed by the DoT.

> (For Reliance Communications CoC) In the NCLT, DoT is challenging the resolution plan on the ground that spectrum can be sold. SC holding that spectrum cannot be sold, will not help recover AGR dues. If spectrum sale is not allowed, Spectrum will be returned to DoT, auctioned for future use, wont help recover AGR. Issue of sale of spectrum should be left to NCLT.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal for Bharti Airtel:

> Even Airtel has not received any notice from the government over any additional dues.

> Spectrum is recognised as an asset, it is the most valuable asset with telecom companies. Spectrum is taken as security by the lenders. If SC refuses to recognise the sale of spectrum, banks will stop lending to telcos, will grievously hurt the telecom sector.

Here's a quick recap of the previous hearings:

> On August 19, Senior advocate Harish Salve said RCom it will have to go into liquidation if spectrum sale is not permitted.

> On August 10, the court had asked the government to prepare a plan for recovery of dues from telecom companies under insolvency.

> When asked about payment due on spectrum bought from Reliance Communications (RCom), Jio said it has already paid the relevant Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC).

> Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, which owe the maximum amounts, had on July 20 revised their demand from 20 years to 15 years for the staggered payments after SC's stringent stance on payment period.

> The SC has made it clear that it will not permit any self-assessment by the companies or re-calculation, and the DoT's assessment will be final.

