Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AGR Hearing Live Updates | Spectrum not defined as an asset under IBC, says Solicitor General

AGR Case Hearing Live Updates | A bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah is hearing the case.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
The Supreme Court (SC) is the hearing the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues case, and might give some clarity on the issue of staggered payments.

A bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah is hearing the case.

The top court had in October 2019 upheld the expanded definition of AGR set by Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to SC:

>> SC had indicated that entity using the spectrum must discharge the AGR dues. Sharing of spectrum different from spectrum trading.

>> View of DoT differs from views of Ministry of Corporate affairs on sale of spectrum under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). View finalised by SC is that spectrum cannot be sold under IBC.

>> Assets owned by third party help by the company under insolvency, in trust, cannot be sold. People of the country are owners of spectrum, held by the government in trust, cannot be sold under IBC.

>> Use of spectrum allowed to telcos under contract, ownership does not get transferred. Spectrum is not defined as an asset under the IBC. Government continues to hold spectrum, in trust.

>> We issued notice in March 2019 to Reliance Communciations (RCom) to show cause why spectrum should not be revoked due to non-payment of dues.

SC observations: 

>> Want to know year wise demands raised against RCom.

Here's what else happened at the previous hearings:

>> Vodafone Idea has to pay a balance of Rs 50,399 crore, while Bharti Airtel's outstanding amount is Rs 25,976 crore, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said on July 20.

>> On August 10, The SC had asked the government to prepare a plan for recovery of dues from telecom companies under insolvency.

>> The SC had asked the government, Reliance Jio and RCom's  resolution professional to put together documents to determine who will bear RCom's AGR dues.

>>  Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, which owe the maximum amounts, had on July 20 revised their demand from 20 years to 15 years for the staggered payments after SC's stringent stance on payment period.

>> The SC has made it clear that it will not permit any self-assessment by the companies or re-calculation.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #AGR #Bharti Airtel #Vodafone-Idea

