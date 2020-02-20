App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

AGR dues: Govt to look at balancing SC order compliance, telcos' health, consumer interest

The government will ensure coordination on three aspects -- compliance to SC order, ensuring health of the sector and customer interest, the source added.

Telecom
The government will look to strike a balance between compliance of Supreme Court order on statutory dues, ensuring health of the sector and consumer interest, a source said.

The government official, who did not wish to be named, said that telecom companies have already paid about Rs 16,000 crore in AGR dues, and some have assured more payments in 7-8 days.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #AGR dues #Business #Companies #India

