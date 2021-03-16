English
AGR Case LIVE Updates: SC to hear Airtel, Vodafone Idea's plea over recalculation shortly

AGR Case LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court had in September 2020 permitted telecom companies to clear AGR payments in instalments over 10 years, starting from March 31, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
Representative image (Pixabay)

The Supreme Court will today hear Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea's plea over recalculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The hearing was scheduled to begin at 10.30 am.

The companies have claimed that there are arithmetic errors, double counting of revenue, inadmissible deductions and unaccounted payments in the calculation done by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)

According to the DoT, Bharti Airtel owes over Rs 43,000 crore as AGR dues, while Vodafone Idea has a balance payment of more than Rs 50,000 crore.

The top court had in September 2020 permitted telecom companies to clear AGR payments in instalments over 10 years, starting from March 31, 2021.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
TAGS: #Bharti Airtel #Business #India #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Mar 16, 2021 09:56 am

