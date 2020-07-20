AGR case hearing: What transpired in Supreme Court today

The Supreme Court on July 20 continued hearing the matter related to the repayment of adjusted gross revenues (AGR) dues by telecom companies. Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices, that have the highest AGR dues as per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) assessment had appealed to the SC to allow staggered repayments.

The three-judge bench comprised of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer, and MR Shah. Following are some of the key highlights from the case:

-The bench told the companies that there is no room to reopen the case as all dues are mentioned in the AGR judgment. "There can be no going back on AGR dues," the bench said.

-SC observed that they will not allow self-assessment by Bharti Airtel, adding that the definition of AGR was made clear and told them to not review the issue.

-The court also observed that Vodafone Idea has conceded that no bank is prepared to lend it money. "You are showing such a black picture, how are we supposed to see any light?", it said, adding that Vodafone Idea needs to secure AGR dues payable.

-Mukul Rohatgi, counsel representing Vodafone Idea said it all of the company's revenue has been spent on liabilities, tax, dues. The total revenue of over 10 years was Rs 6.27 lakh crore, of which Rs 4.95 lakh crore was spent on expenses.

-Rohatgi also said no assets were left with the company, with only spectrum remaining, adding that the Goods and services tax (GST) refunds of Rs 8,000 crore accruing to the company can be retained by the government.

-Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Bharti Airtel told the Supreme court that Airtel had paid Rs 18,000 crore after SC order, which is 60 percent of total dues paid by all telcos combined, so far. The company has Rs 21,000 crore of dues still payable towards license fee due.

-Singhvi also said to the Supreme Court, that at during the last hearing on the AGR case, Vodafone Idea counsel and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, had told the court that the company is "barely afloat" and that the telco would have to shut operations if dues are to be paid upfront. “This will impact 11,000 employees,” he said.

-Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that there was no confusion regarding the court's order and there would be no room for reassessment allowed. There also has been no submission suggesting any re-calculation, and there was no confusion with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). He also added the following:

Bharti Airtel owes a sum of Rs 43,780 crore, of which the company has paid Rs 18,004 crore. The balance due is Rs 25,976 crore. Vodafone has paid Rs 7,854 crore so far and the balance due is Rs 50,399 crore. Tata Teleservices has paid about Rs 4,197 crore, and balance due is about Rs 12,601 crore.