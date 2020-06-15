App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AGR case | DoT evaluates Vodafone Idea's offer of spectrum guarantee: Report

The next hearing in the AGR case will take place on June 18.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is deliberating whether it can accept a spectrum guarantee from Vodafone Idea against pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The telecom regulator is aware that not accepting any other form of guarantee might force Vodafone Idea into bankruptcy, The Economic Times reported.

"There are a lot of deliberations, but it is not easy to accept spectrum as guarantee," a government official told the paper.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

As per DoT's estimate, Vodafone Idea owes over Rs 58,254 crore, of which the telecom player has paid Rs 6,354 crore.

Also read: AGR case update highlights | Undertakings must, can't allow staggered payout without security: SC tells telcos

On June 12, Vodafone Idea told the Supreme Court it cannot provide bank guarantees worth Rs 50,000 crore.

DoT will have to assess tripartite agreements between banks, government and operators, previous instances of defaults, and amount of deferred spectrum before it decides to accept a security apart from bank guarantees, the report said.

The apex court told telecom companies that staggered payments over 20 years cannot be allowed without any security or guarantees.

The next hearing in the AGR case will take place on June 18.

One industry executive told the paper that the spectrum is a government asset, and DoT has always taken bank guarantees (BGs) against it. "If the BGs fall short, the DoT can revoke licences. But in this case, if it accepts spectrum, why should other operators be forced to give BGs?" the industry executive said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #AGR #Vodafone-Idea

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Setting Sail season 2, Ep. 1 | What demonetisation did to e-payments, COVID-19 will do to e-healthcare: Medlife CEO

Setting Sail season 2, Ep. 1 | What demonetisation did to e-payments, COVID-19 will do to e-healthcare: Medlife CEO

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.