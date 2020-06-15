AGR case | DoT evaluates Vodafone Idea's offer of spectrum guarantee: Report

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is deliberating whether it can accept a spectrum guarantee from Vodafone Idea against pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

The telecom regulator is aware that not accepting any other form of guarantee might force Vodafone Idea into bankruptcy, The Economic Times reported.

"There are a lot of deliberations, but it is not easy to accept spectrum as guarantee," a government official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

As per DoT's estimate, Vodafone Idea owes over Rs 58,254 crore, of which the telecom player has paid Rs 6,354 crore.

On June 12, Vodafone Idea told the Supreme Court it cannot provide bank guarantees worth Rs 50,000 crore.

DoT will have to assess tripartite agreements between banks, government and operators, previous instances of defaults, and amount of deferred spectrum before it decides to accept a security apart from bank guarantees, the report said.

The apex court told telecom companies that staggered payments over 20 years cannot be allowed without any security or guarantees.

The next hearing in the AGR case will take place on June 18.

One industry executive told the paper that the spectrum is a government asset, and DoT has always taken bank guarantees (BGs) against it. "If the BGs fall short, the DoT can revoke licences. But in this case, if it accepts spectrum, why should other operators be forced to give BGs?" the industry executive said.