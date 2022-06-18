Agnipath Row Updates: Hundreds march in Agnipath protest rally in Kerala

Several Indian Army aspirants too have criticised the scheme and taken to the streets in protest. They have opposed the absence of any pension fund under the scheme and also the short period of employment guarantee that it offers. (Image: AP)

12.30 Massive protest rally in Kerala

Hundreds of youth in Thiruvananthapuram on June 18 took out a massive protest march against the Centre's decision to implement the new Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers, airmen and sailors.

Large number of army job aspirants, who have been reportedly waiting to get enrolled into the defence service, gathered at Thampanoor, located in the heart of the city, in the morning and marched to Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

They could be seen raising slogans against the Union government's new military recruitment scheme and holding placards and banners urging the authorities to withdraw their decision at the earliest. The protesting youth were reportedly hailing from various parts of the southern state.

An agitating man said they would continue the strike till the Centre rolls back its decision and justice is ensured to them.

"Many of us have decided to join the army and started preparations for the examination after dropping our graduation studies midway. What will we do if the Centre goes ahead with this scheme? Our future will be in peril. So, we will continue our fight till we get justice," he said. (PTI)

12.25 India suspends Internet in eastern state over military recruitment protests

Indian authorities suspended Internet services in several parts of the eastern state of Bihar in a bid to stop public gatherings and violent protests over a military recruitment plan, police officials said on June 18.

The Agnipath or "path of fire" system aims to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces and cut burgeoning pension costs, the government said.

Protesters, mainly young men, say the plan will limit opportunities for permanent jobs with the defence forces, which guarantee fixed salaries, pensions and other benefits. Many took to the streets in Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to protest against this plan.

Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp have been blocked in 15 of 38 districts of Bihar, said Sanjay Singh, a senior police official in the state, where protesters burned passenger trains and buses this week to express their outrage.

"I didn't anticipate any protests like this," Admiral R. Hari Kumar told Reuters TV partner ANI. "It is the single biggest human resource management transformation that has ever happened in the Indian military." (Reuters)

10.17 After raising age limit, home ministry keeps 10% quota for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will reserve 10 percent vacancies for recruitment in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles for ‘Agniveers’, the office of home minister Amit Shah tweeted on June 18.

Further, the MHA will also provide three years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles, the ministry tweet said.

It added that for the first batch of Agniveers, the age relaxation will be for five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit.

The modifications to the contentious defence recruitment scheme dubbed ‘Agnipath’ comes after three-days of nation-wide riots and protests which culminated in the death of one in police firing in Telangana's Secunderabad.

9.42 15 held, 225 booked for violence, blocking expressway near Noida during protest

Protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continued on Friday as scores of youngsters descended on the Yamuna Expressway and blocked traffic movement briefly, prompting Gautam Buddh Nagar police to lodge an FIR against 225 protesters and arrest 15, officials said.

The police said in a statement that it has arrested 10 people and lodged an FIR against 225 people in connection with the protests that obstructed vehicular movement during the day. The number of arrests was later updated to 15, according to UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar. "The road was blocked by some chaotic elements, protesting in unison and pelting stones.

Of those accused, 75 are named and 225 unnamed, the police said. The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 147, 148, 149 (all related to rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault on public servant), 336 (endangering others' life), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 427 (mischief), the police said.

Charges under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932 have also been invoked in the FIR, according to the statement. "So far, 10 people have been arrested. Efforts are underway to establish identity of others involved in the violence with the help of CCTV footages, videos and pictures after which strict legal action will be taken against them," the police said earlier.

7.28 Agnipath unrest singes nation, turns train stations, highways into battleground

A man was shot dead in police firing in Telangana's Secunderabad, trains went up in flames, and public and private vehicles attacked, as railway stations and highways turned into battleground in many states on Friday amid worsening protests against Agnipath, the contentious defence recruitment scheme. The 24 year-old Rakesh, an Army aspirant from Dabeerpet village in Warangal district, was the first victim of the violent unrest sweeping across the country since Wednesday.

Assurances by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Army chief failed to cut the ice with hordes of angry youth, carrying bamboo sticks and stones, storming railway premises across cities and small towns and laying siege to highways, creating a security scare.

The Indian Railways cancelled 234 trains, while 340 have been affected due to the protests. Coaches of seven trains have so far been set ablaze by protesters, officials said, adding carriages of three running trains in the East Central Railway (ECR), headquartered in Bihar's Hajipur, and one empty rake in Kulharia, also in the same zone, were damaged by protestors. One coach of a train was also damaged in the washing line at Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. So far, 64 trains were short terminated in ECR.

As the depredations against the recruitment scheme continued for the third day across large parts of India, from Uttar Pradesh to Telangana and Bihar to Madhya Pradesh, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Army chief Gen Manoj Pande tried to assuage the concerns of the agitators with little success. Though not as intense, protests were also organised in Jharkhand, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Events so far

Protests have erupted in several Indian states since June 16 against the Agnipath scheme, which seeks to recruit soldiers into the Army, Navy and Air Force for a four-year-period, followed by compulsory retirement for most, without gratuity and pension benefits.

Since then, 24-year-old Army aspirant Rakesh from Warangal was shot to death by police in Secunderabad, trains have been burnt in Bihar, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, vehicles attacked and pelted with stones, and railways stations, rail tracks and highways blocked by squatting protestors across — in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, and on a smaller scale in Rajasthan, Punjab and Jharkhand.

Assurances by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Army Chief General Manoj Pande failed to cut the ice with hordes of angry youth, carrying bamboo sticks and stones, storming railway premises across cities and small towns and laying siege to highways, creating a security scare.

The Indian Railways cancelled 234 trains, while 340 have been affected due to the protests.

Students' organisations such as the CPI-ML (Liberation)-linked AISA, have called a state-wide bandh in Bihar on June 18. The opposition Grand Alliance's spearhead RJD has extended support to the bandh.

Government’s moves

This is the MHA’s newest move to assuage protestors’ ire. On June 16 night, the upper age limit for Agnipath was raised to 23 from 21 for 2022.

Home Minister Shah had said this would benefit a large number of youth, while Gen. Pande called it the “right decision”, adding that it will provide opportunity for youth preparing to join the force but couldn’t in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “his concern and sensitivity towards the future of youths”, adding that the scheme is a “golden opportunity”.

In Pics | Protestors set trains on fire to protest against 'Agnipath military scheme'

Internet services have been suspended in 12 of Bihar's 38 districts to check the spread of false news, ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Singh said.

Following violent protests in Palwal, Haryana government suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure.

Delhi was relatively quiet but Metro travel was disrupted with members of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association staging demonstrations. The entry and exit gates of some Delhi Metro stations had to be closed.

Agnipath on pause?

It does not seem like the scheme is halted. Unfazed by the intensifying protests, the Army, Navy and the Air Force on June 17 announced that they will start the enrolment process under the new model by next week.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari told PTI that the selection process by the Indian Air Force for recruitment under the new scheme will start from June 24, while the Army said it will begin the initial exercise within two days.

The Indian Navy said it will start the recruitment process "very soon". A senior naval commander said the notification for the recruitment will be out within a week.

The three services are planning to deploy the first batches of recruits under the new scheme, both in operational and non-operational roles, by June next year, senior military officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)