Agilisium Consulting ropes in growth advisory firm Catalincs to scale business

Data and analytics company Agilisium Consulting has roped in growth advisory firm Catalincs to help the company scale and become a data-on-cloud partner for businesses. Agilisium focuses on the life sciences industry, particularly pharma, biotech and medical devices.

Catalincs, the firm, has a grow-first-pay-later model. In this model, Agilisium will pay the growth advisory firm only if Catalincs helps accomplish the revenue growth, profitability and valuation milestones that both parties have agreed upon.

Agilisium, an AWS cloud services provider, looks to help clients with data-driven decision making to drive down operating costs and increase revenue. It works in the areas of data engineering, data insights, data observability, and cognitive technologies such as machine learning and AI, including generative AI.

Management view

“This partnership brings to Agilisium across-the-board capabilities—from strategy, sales and marketing, delivery and operations, financial management to talent management—in a pay-for-value commercial model that’s a win-win for both Agilisium and Catalincs,” said Raj Babu, CEO of Agilisium.

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Partner at Catalincs and the former Cognizant India Managing Director, said, “Life sciences companies—across pharmaceutical, biotech and medical devices— are making significant progress in leveraging cloud and data across their entire value chain to develop new treatments and improve patient outcomes”, adding that the firm will help Agilisium to drive outsized growth.

“We are delighted to partner with Agilisium, a company that has had a consistent track record of providing solutions at the intersection of cloud and data, coupled with strong, long-term client relationships,” said Ram Murali, Partner, Catalincs.