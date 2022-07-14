Aggressive global policy actions may prompt MPC to hike repo rate by 50 bps in August, says Kotak Mahindra Bank’s chief economist

Inflation is the new buzzword across global financial markets. Central banks across the world are grappling with high price pressures and walking a tightrope in terms of managing growth-inflation dynamics. US inflation, particularly, has been a cause of worry for the Federal Reserve. With inflation there spiking to a four-decade high of 9.1 percent in June, the odds of the Fed raising rates by 100 basis points (bps) at this month’s meeting have risen. With global central bankers aggressively tightening rates, the actions of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) will largely depend on how hard a line the Fed would take.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s chief economist Upasna Bhardwaj said the aggressive rate action by the Fed and other global central banks may prompt the MPC to hike the policy rate by 50 bps at its August policy meeting. Domestic inflationary pressures are unlikely to subside soon, with the headline print likely to stay around 7 percent for the next few months, she said. Further, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is likely to be weighed down by hardening financial conditions, Bhardwaj added.

Have we seen the peak of India’s inflation or do you anticipate further price pressures?

April’s reading was probably the peak of inflation. But we have to keep in mind that inflation will remain significantly higher than the RBI’s threshold of 6 percent for the next few months. In fact, the next few inflation readings will be around the 7 percent handle, plus/minus 10 basis points. So, while inflation may have peaked, the moderation of inflation is likely to be very gradual. I don’t see the possibility of a sub-6 percent reading before December 2022. That, too, will depend on a lot of domestic and global factors. In the current scenario, at least for the next two quarters, we see the headline inflation reading above 6 percent.

What is your inflation forecast for FY23?

Inflation forecast for FY23 is 6.5 percent. In the June policy, the RBI projected inflation at 7.5 percent and 7.4 percent in April-June and July-September, respectively. There itself we felt that the RBI was on the higher side. In the June quarter, we saw that inflation was 20 basis points lower than the RBI’s forecast. Even in the July-September quarter, inflation will be about 25-35 bps lower than RBI’s estimates. That, in itself, should bring down headline average inflation for FY23 than what was projected by the RBI in June.

On the positive side, there has been a decline in commodity prices globally and a correction in crude oil prices to around $100 per barrel. While this provides some respite, it has to be assessed against the backdrop of a consistently weakening currency. Benefits of lower commodity prices will be partly offset by a weakening currency. However, there is a lot of uncertainty to these estimates.

What is the trajectory of food inflation?

Food prices seem to be stabilising and some components are on the softer side. Some correction is seen in prices of fruits and vegetables as well as pulses. Globally, too, food inflation is on the softer side. In the absolute near term, food inflation appears to be in check. But certain components like cereals, meat, fish prices will see some upward pressure.

How do you assess core inflation at this stage?

Core inflation is expected to remain sticky and elevated. For most of this year, we see core inflation in the 5.5 percent to 6 percent range. However, the MPC will be looking more at the headline inflation while framing policy.

With inflation being the top priority for MPC currently, what is your expectation from the August policy?

With the US June CPI having recorded a 40-year high of 9.1 percent, the probability of a 75 bps Fed rate hike seems to be a given—while not entirely ruling out 100 bps—especially as the Bank of Canada goes all-in with a frontloaded 100 bps hike. Global aggressive frontloaded actions may prompt a 50 bps hike by the MPC in the August policy. The MPC’s actions will largely depend on how aggressive the Fed’s actions would be.

Where will the repo rate be at the end of this cycle?

For this year, we are looking at additional 85 bps of repo rate hikes and that should happen back-to-back in the coming policies. Cumulatively, we expect the repo rate to be at 5.75 percent by December 2022.

The global situation is quite adverse, with recessionary concerns in the US clouding risk sentiments. Despite that, the Fed’s rhetoric has pointed towards a need for continued rate hikes to manage and anchor inflation expectations. In this context, I think frontloaded policy rate hikes by the MPC is necessary, not just to anchor inflationary expectations but also to manage financial market stability. We cannot afford to narrow the interest rate differential in order to avoid any instability in financial markets.

What is your growth forecast for FY23 against the backdrop of expected repo rate hikes?

Our estimate for FY23 GDP growth stands at 7.3 percent. While exports and consumer demand may be the laggards, government spending and early signs of private capex may offset the adverse shocks to the Indian economy. We need to keep in mind that the first-quarter growth numbers will come on the back of a very favourable base effect. After that, second quarter onwards, the underlying GDP growth momentum will be very tepid, in the 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent band.

Do you expect the RBI’s desperate catch-up act on inflation to hurt the economy?

The interest rate is a blunt tool to manage the supply-side inflation. However, the frontloaded rate hikes can help curb demand-side price pressures to manage capacity constraints. We expect growth to be weighed down by hardening financial conditions and, hence, the weak underlying growth momentum will show up in the data with a lag.

How relevant is the monetary policy stance at this stage?

The RBI has already tweaked the language in its policy stating that there is a focus on withdrawal of accommodation. The fact is that liquidity is still reasonably in surplus, although lower than the peaks witnessed a year back, and shorter end of the curve too remains relatively low. I think as monetary tightening picks up pace, the stance henceforth is immaterial. The policy stance and the liquidity stance has to align with the MPC’s objective to bring the weighted average call rate to the repo rate.

Any timeline by when the overnight call rate aligns with the repo rate?

We have seen a considerable reduction in the banking system liquidity surplus. However, the government’s cash balances are still fairly robust at around Rs 3 lakh crore. This will continue in the current quarter. Till the liquidity remains in surplus, the call rate will remain where it is, slightly below the SDF (standing deposit facility) rate.

Going into the next quarter, the currency leakage will pick up but that will be offset by increased government spending. To that extent, my sense is that liquidity will remain in the range of 1 to 1.5 percent of NDTL (net demand and time liabilities), which the RBI will be comfortable with. The weighted average call rate should move towards the repo rate by the end of FY23. We will need liquidity to shift in the neutral to negative zone for the weighted average call rate to move towards the repo rate. By the end of the year, we should see liquidity moderate towards neutrality.

So, will bond and dollar sales be the primary liquidity absorption measures along with the SDF?

Yes, at this point I think that FX (foreign exchange) sales will be more used as the primary liquidity absorption tools OMO (open market operations) sales will be limited as they could disrupt the bond market. They will be done on an ad-hoc basis.

The rupee continues to weaken despite the RBI’s measures to attract more foreign deposits. How much more pain do you foresee for the currency?

The recent measures are more at the margin; it is difficult to quantify inflows that these could bring at this stage. There could be some amount of foreign inflows that could come into corporate bonds and government securities in the shorter end of the curve if the forward premia were to fall sharply. FCNR(B) deposit rates could now be nearly at par with global rates. However, it will not materially move the needle because overall the sentiment remains weak.

In 2013, when the RBI announced the fixed swap window, banks were sufficiently incentivised. If this is put in place going forward, we may see aggressive flows and the impact on the rupee will be much higher.

So, will the depreciating pressure on the rupee continue?

The measures don’t change the fundamental outlook for the rupee. The rupee will continue to weaken. The current account deficit is widening and there is uncertainty whether the current correction in crude oil prices will be sustainable. Apart from oil, the global risk-off is quite a dampener for the rupee as FPI (foreign portfolio investor) outflows refuse to abate. A widening current account deficit and consistent foreign outflows will continue to be a double whammy for the rupee and the depreciation bias will continue.

The RBI has enough ammunition to control the movement in the rupee and, hence, we don’t expect a runaway depreciation. The rupee will move with limited volatility and will slowly drift lower, tracking global cues. The rupee should broadly trade in the 79 to 81 band through the rest of the year, with risks skewed on the downside.

How effective will the rupee trade settlement be in reducing the widening current account deficit?

This measure is largely to facilitate trade settlement between countries like Russia, Iran and Sri Lanka; apart from that, it does not change anything significantly. We expect the current account deficit to remain reasonably elevated at 3 percent of GDP for FY23.

Coming to the bond market, do you think the RBI will be comfortable with the current levels of bond yields?

Globally, conditions are adverse. We have to see how the interplay of high US Treasury yields and elevated commodity prices, although melting down recently, play out for the bond market. Domestically, supply concerns will be key for the bond market. The RBI will clearly not be able to support the market through outright OMO purchases. Supply concerns, domestic monetary tightening and hardening global yields will drift the bond yields higher.

What can the RBI do to cool bond yields?

Operation Twists and ad hoc OMO purchases along with verbal intervention could be the way to ensure that the longer end of the yield curve remains well anchored. The 10-year yield, which earlier had the potential of moving above 7.75 percent due to adverse global and domestic conditions, will probably stay around 7.50 percent—plus/minus 15 bps—for most of FY23.