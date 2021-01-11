MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 12pm and 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

AGC Networks raises Rs 225 crore via issuance of warrants to promoters, promoter group

As on September 30, 2020, promoters and promoter group holding in the company stood at 68.94 percent and this would increase to 72.05 percent upon conversion of all warrants, AGC Networks said.

PTI
January 11, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST
Image: Pixabay

Image: Pixabay

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

AGC Networks Limited, a part of Essar Group, on Monday said it has raised Rs 225 crore through issuance of convertible warrants to promoters and promoter group of the company.

"The company has issued 33,33,334 convertible warrants each convertible into equity share of face value Rs 10, to the promoters and promoter group of the company at a price of Rs 675 per warrant, aggregating to Rs 225 crore,” AGC Networks Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

As on September 30, 2020, promoters and promoter group holding in the company stood at 68.94 percent and this would increase to 72.05 percent upon conversion of all warrants, AGC Networks said.

The company said the funds raised would be used to meet growth requirements of the company, reduction in liabilities and general corporate purposes.

"This infusion of equity by the promoters and promoter group, reiterates their commitment to the long-term goals of the company. The funds would also help the company increase its net worth and reduce liabilities, which will further strengthen the balance sheet of the company,” said Sanjeev Verma, Whole-time Director and CEO, AGC Networks.
PTI
TAGS: #AGC Networks #Business #Companies
first published: Jan 11, 2021 11:51 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.