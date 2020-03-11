App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Yes Bank crisis, SEBI may limit MFs' exposure to AT1 bonds: Report

In its draft resolution plan for Yes Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that any instruments qualifying as AT1 capital will be written down.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Following the Yes Bank crisis, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may limit the exposure of debt mutual funds (MFs) to additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, according to a Business Standard report.

As of January 31, MF’s exposure to AT1 bonds is Rs 37,687 crore, the report said citing data from primemfdatabase.com. AT1 bonds, classified as quasi-equity instruments, are usually riskier than tier-1 bonds.

“The market regulator will take a look at the exposure level to such bonds in individual schemes. In some of the funds, the exposure levels are 20-30 percent of the scheme’s assets. The regulator is likely to question such excesses,” the chief executive of a fund house told the paper.

In its draft resolution plan for Yes Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that any instruments qualifying as AT1 capital would be written down.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The RBI’s proposal on Yes Bank’s AT1 bonds suggests that preferential treatment will not be given to the bondholders over shareholders, the source mentioned earlier told Business Standard.

Bondholders have invested nearly Rs 94,000 crore in AT1 bonds issued by Indian banks, according to rating agency ICRA.

