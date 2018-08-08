App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After UK entry, Ola raises over Rs 1,500 cr in funding from Temasek Holdings

The Singapore-based investment firm has future plans to expand its stake in Ola via subscription to new shares

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Singapore-based Temasek Holdings has acquired some stake in India's cab-hailing company Ola for about USD 225 million.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the stake was purchased from early investors in Ola, and Temasek plans to put in more money by subscribing to new shares. This investment could aid Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal in ensuring diversity in the company’s shareholder base.

The ET report says speculation is rife that Ola’s employees, venture capital shareholders, and angel investor Rehan Yar Khan, are expected to sell major chunks of their shares. Some of these venture firms include Helion Venture Partners, Taxiforsure founders – Raghunandan G and Aprameya Radhakrishna – and Accel India.

Ola has plans to raise around USD 1 billion after discussions with new investors, marking the company’s first major liquidity event.

related news

It recently expanded its operations in the UK - Greater Manchester and South Wales - with offers of black cabs and private hire vehicles, and plans on introducing more transport options in the near future.

As per reporting by Inc42, the company raised funds amounting to USD 3.9 billion, in March 2018, from about 20 investors in 11 rounds. Ola’s 1 million-plus driver partners are present in 110 cities, which include Colombo and Dhaka. It has further plans of expanding operations across Asia and even to North Africa.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Ola #world

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.