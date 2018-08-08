After UK entry, Ola raises over Rs 1,500 cr in funding from Temasek Holdings

Singapore-based Temasek Holdings has acquired some stake in India's cab-hailing company Ola for about USD 225 million.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the stake was purchased from early investors in Ola, and Temasek plans to put in more money by subscribing to new shares. This investment could aid Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal in ensuring diversity in the company’s shareholder base.

The ET report says speculation is rife that Ola’s employees, venture capital shareholders, and angel investor Rehan Yar Khan, are expected to sell major chunks of their shares. Some of these venture firms include Helion Venture Partners, Taxiforsure founders – Raghunandan G and Aprameya Radhakrishna – and Accel India.

Ola has plans to raise around USD 1 billion after discussions with new investors, marking the company’s first major liquidity event.

It recently expanded its operations in the UK - Greater Manchester and South Wales - with offers of black cabs and private hire vehicles, and plans on introducing more transport options in the near future.