After Thyrocare deal, Pharmeasy seeks funding from SoftBank: Report

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST
API Holdings, Pharmeasy's parent company, and SoftBank have begun discussions for a potential investment. (Representative image)

After its deal with Thyrocare, online pharmacy chain Pharmeasy is seeking an investment from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank.

API Holdings, Pharmeasy's parent company, and SoftBank have begun discussions for a potential investment, The Economic Times has reported.

The IPO-bound company is eyeing a valuation of at least $5.6 billion in the new funding round, and has also contacted other investors for financing, the report said.

SoftBank might invest $150 million to $200 million in API Holdings. However, the talks are still on and SoftBank may decide not to go ahead with the investment, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

PharmEasy on June 25 acquired a 66.1 percent stake in Thyrocare Technologies for Rs 4,546 crore.

The company is aiming to list on exchanges in the next 12 to 18 months, the report said.

Representatives for API and SoftBank declined to comment when contacted by the publication.

Pharmeasy also recently acquired Medlife for an undisclosed amount. Veteran banker Aditya Puri, who is the former MD& CEO of HDFC Bank, recently joined the board of API Holdings.
