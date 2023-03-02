 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After Sima aunty, Indian Oil gets into matchmaking — for its employees

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 02, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

The portal was launched in January this year by India’s largest oil marketing company and the first couple, who met through the portal, tied the knot in late February.

IOC is keen to play Cupid for its employees as a part of its personnel retention policy.

Sima Taparia, popularly known as Sima aunty, became a phenomenon after the airing of Netflix’s latest docu-series Indian Matchmaking, in which she tries to bring together single men and women in marital bliss.

Off-screen, Seema Yadav and Tarun Bansal, both employees of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), tied the knot in late February, whose union took place through a matrimonial service recently launched by the country’s largest oil marketing company.

Among the many congratulatory messages they received on social media was one shared by IOC Chairman and Managing Director Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, who wrote in a tweet: “I was absolutely thrilled to witness the joyous union of Tarun and Seema, the first Indian Oil couple to find love through our very own 'IOCians2gether' platform that aims to create work & life partnerships within IndianOil!” The couple have been with Indian Oil for over five years and work in the Research and Development department. Indian Oil launched the matrimonial portal in January 2023 and the couple got married the next month, according to IOCL officials.

Some social media users alleged that the couple had already been planning to get married and their wedding was used to promote the matrimonial service. Moneycontrol could not confirm this.

What’s clear is that IOC is keen to play Cupid for its employees as a part of its personnel retention policy.