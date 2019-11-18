After Reliance Wealth acquisition, InCred Capital now buys L&T Capital’s Dubai wealth business

InCred Capital has acquired the Dubai wealth business of L&T Capital. This follows InCred Capital’s recent acquisition of Reliance Wealth and the launch of a $100mm Credit Fund that was recently reported.

InCred was founded by Bhupinder Singh in 2016 as a tech-enabled new-age financial institution.

It commenced Consumer Lending in Mar 2016 and Small Business Lending in Mar 2017 and has an asset book of over Rs 2,000 crores.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO & Founder Incred Capital, said, “We see a huge opportunity in the rapidly growing market for wealth management in India. We aim to provide a truly global experience to Indians around the world and The L&T Dubai acquisition provides us with an excellent platform”