After Reliance Wealth acquisition, InCred Capital now buys L&T Capital’s Dubai wealth business

InCred Capital has acquired the Dubai wealth business of L&T Capital. This follows InCred Capital’s recent acquisition of Reliance Wealth and the launch of a $100mm Credit Fund that was recently reported.

InCred was founded by Bhupinder Singh in 2016 as a tech-enabled new-age financial institution.

It commenced Consumer Lending in Mar 2016 and Small Business Lending in Mar 2017 and has an asset book of over Rs 2,000 crores.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO & Founder Incred Capital, said, “We see a huge opportunity in the rapidly growing market for wealth management in India. We aim to provide a truly global experience to Indians around the world and The L&T Dubai acquisition provides us with an excellent platform”

It is now making a foray into fee businesses - Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Investment Banking - through InCred Capital. The acquisition of L&T Wealth’s Dubai franchise is the first step towards establishing a “Global Indian platform” for InCred Capital’s businesses. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.