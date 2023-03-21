 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After MHA nod to Delhi Budget, Kejriwal says he wants to work with 'elder brother' PM Modi

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

Kejriwal said Delhi would have seen 10 times more progress had there been no tussles between the Centre and the state government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "The Delhi government wants to work and not fight. We are tired of fighting and it serves no one. We want to work together with the prime minister, we do not want any tussle." (File Image: ANI)

Hours after the home ministry approved the Delhi government's Budget, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "elder brother" and said he wants to work together with the Centre.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly's Budget Session, he said Delhi would have seen 10 times more progress had there been no tussles between the Centre and the state government.

"The Delhi government wants to work and not fight. We are tired of fighting and it serves no one. We want to work together with the prime minister, we do not want any tussle," he said.

Kejriwal said if the prime minister wishes to win Delhi, he will have to win the hearts of the people of the city first. "This is my mantra to him." "You are the elder brother and I am the younger brother. I will reciprocate if you support me. If you want to win the heart of the little brother, love him," he said.