172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|after-instagram-facebook-shop-now-open-for-app-users-in-us-5758221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Instagram, Facebook Shop now open for app users in US

Facebook is also expanding the checkout feature on Instagram to all US businesses and creators.

Moneycontrol News

As shoppers increasingly shift to the online option due to the coronavirus, companies are busy upping their game in the digital shopping space. The latest entrant is Facebook, which has now launched the 'Shop' section on its mobile app, a feature currently available to the company's users in the United States.

Pointing out that an estimated 85 percent of the people worldwide are now shopping online, the company said in a statement on August 25, "We want to make shopping easier for people and empower anyone, from an entrepreneur to the largest brand, to use our apps to connect with customers and grow their business."

"Facebook Shop makes it easy for people to find products from businesses they love, discover new ones and make purchases, all in one place. We just started testing this in the US," it added.

Close

This comes after the social media giant rolled out 'Instagram Shop' last month, a feature that enables users to shop from brands and creators. In May earlier this year, the company also launched Facebook Shops, a way for businesses to showcase their products on Facebook and Instagram.

related news

Meanwhile, the company is also expanding the checkout feature on Instagram to all US businesses and creators. The checkout on Instagram "makes it easy for people to make a purchase in just a few taps, without leaving the app."

Facebook is also waiving selling fees for businesses through the end of the year, a move aimed at bringing down the cost of doing business online, especially amid the ongoing economic crisis.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 03:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Facebook #Instagram #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.