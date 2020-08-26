After Instagram, Facebook Shop now open for app users in US

As shoppers increasingly shift to the online option due to the coronavirus, companies are busy upping their game in the digital shopping space. The latest entrant is Facebook, which has now launched the 'Shop' section on its mobile app, a feature currently available to the company's users in the United States.

Pointing out that an estimated 85 percent of the people worldwide are now shopping online, the company said in a statement on August 25, "We want to make shopping easier for people and empower anyone, from an entrepreneur to the largest brand, to use our apps to connect with customers and grow their business."

"Facebook Shop makes it easy for people to find products from businesses they love, discover new ones and make purchases, all in one place. We just started testing this in the US," it added.

This comes after the social media giant rolled out 'Instagram Shop' last month, a feature that enables users to shop from brands and creators. In May earlier this year, the company also launched Facebook Shops, a way for businesses to showcase their products on Facebook and Instagram.

Meanwhile, the company is also expanding the checkout feature on Instagram to all US businesses and creators. The checkout on Instagram "makes it easy for people to make a purchase in just a few taps, without leaving the app."

Facebook is also waiving selling fees for businesses through the end of the year, a move aimed at bringing down the cost of doing business online, especially amid the ongoing economic crisis.