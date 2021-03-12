English
After Infosys, Accenture, HDFC Bank says it will cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for its employees

India’s largest IT firm TCS, too, announced that it would likely cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for its employees following its peers Infosys and Accenture.

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST

Following in the footsteps of companies such as Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture and Havells, private sector lender HDFC Bank, too, announced on March 12 that it will cover costs of COVID-19 vaccination for its employees as well as their dependent family members, CNBC-TV18 reported

Earlier, US-based IT major Cognizant said it would vaccinate 6 lakh people in India, including over 2 lakh employees and their dependents in the country.

The company said it will also vaccinate 50,000 people, comprising contingent staff such as contract, support, and security personnel, and their families.  

India’s largest IT firm TCS, too, announced that it would likely cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for its employees following its peers Infosys and Accenture.

Following suit, electrical goods firm Havells announced on March 11 that it will also cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its direct and indirect employees in India. This will be done through a process of reimbursement.
first published: Mar 12, 2021 03:14 pm

