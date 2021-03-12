After Infosys, Accenture, HDFC Bank says it will cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for its employees



HDFC Bank to bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for employees & their dependent family members pic.twitter.com/6ozenuUXOr

Following in the footsteps of companies such as Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture and Havells, private sector lender HDFC Bank, too, announced on March 12 that it will cover costs of COVID-19 vaccination for its employees as well as their dependent family members, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earlier, US-based IT major Cognizant said it would vaccinate 6 lakh people in India, including over 2 lakh employees and their dependents in the country.

The company said it will also vaccinate 50,000 people, comprising contingent staff such as contract, support, and security personnel, and their families.

India’s largest IT firm TCS, too, announced that it would likely cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for its employees following its peers Infosys and Accenture.