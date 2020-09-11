172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|after-indigo-spicejet-now-offers-cover-for-passengers-to-cancel-tickets-at-last-minute-5826051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After IndiGo, SpiceJet now offers cover for passengers to cancel tickets at 'last minute'

This 'last minute' offer, however, comes with conditions attached

Moneycontrol News
 
 
SpiceJet now lets customers avail insurance cover to cancel tickets at 'the last minute,' in a move that addresses the uncertainty around bookings in COVID-19 times.

In a statement on September 11, the low-cost airline said fliers can avail of the offer by paying an additional fee and adding insurance cover while booking the ticket. SpiceJet has tied up with Liberty General Insurance (LGI) to provide the cover.

While the offer is being promoted for cancellation at the 'last minute,' the airline clarifies in the statement that "customers can cancel their booking through the usual process up to 24 hours before their scheduled departure for the claim to be admissible."

Moreover, passengers can claim a full cancellation fee reimbursement for a flight booking made in advance not beyond 90 days.

Apart from SpiceJet, IndiGo also offers a similar cover to its passengers. Here too, the conditions are:
- The passenger must be at least 3 months on the date of travel. The maximum age should be 70 years as on the date of travel.

- Trip Cancellation Extension cover can be claimed if you have cancelled your flight ticket at least one day (24 hours) prior to the scheduled departure date.

Online travel agency EaseMyTrip also has an offer, launched two years ago, that lets customers avail a cover for cancellations.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 02:20 pm

