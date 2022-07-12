English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just Rs.499. Live on on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    After Indigo, Go First maintenance technicians on sick leave to protest low salaries

    This comes close on the heels of a sizeable number of IndiGo AMTs going on sick leaves in Delhi and Hyderabad on a similar issue, triggering disciplinary proceedings against them by the airline.

    PTI
    July 12, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST

    A significant section of Go First aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs) went on sick leaves during the past three days to protest against their low salaries, sources said on July 12.

    This comes close on the heels of a sizeable number of IndiGo AMTs going on sick leaves in Delhi and Hyderabad on a similar issue, triggering disciplinary proceedings against them by the airline.

    IndiGo has asked the technicians concerned to report to the airline’s doctor, along with necessary medical documents to verify if they were actually sick. The sources said that some of the Go First’s technicians who went on sick leaves during the last three days have written e-mails to the airline’s management asking it to increase their salaries.

    Go First did not respond to the PTI’s request for a statement on this matter. Indian carriers, which were badly hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, had cut salaries of their employees to conserve cash.
    PTI
    Tags: #GoFirst #IndiGo #Protest #salary cuts
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 09:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.