After Hyderabad, Swiggy starts to pilot its dine-in program in Bengaluru, Mumbai and other cities

Representative image.

Hyperlocal e-commerce major Swiggy has started piloting its integration with restaurant table booking platform Dineout in Mumbai and Bengaluru and multiple other cities. Through this new program, it is offering a 30 percent discount at restaurants for customers of its loyalty program Swiggy One.

Over the last few weeks, Zomato’s and Swiggy’s new dine-in programmes drew strong criticism from restaurants and the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) for charging high commissions, and weekly payments among others.

Under this program, Swiggy will charge restaurants an 8 percent commission, make weekly payments to restaurants, and offer at least 10 percent discounts.

Moneycontrol was the first to report that Zomato and Swiggy have started pilot dine-in projects in Hyderabad and Swiggy is also planning to integrate Dineout with the Swiggy One membership.

Swiggy stepped up efforts to capitalise on restaurant dine-ins following its acquisition of Dineout, a dining-out and restaurant tech platform with over 50,000 restaurant partners, in May.

Swiggy said it plans to leverage Dineout’s offerings, including table reservations and events, and enable restaurant partners to reach more customers and expand their business.

Last week, NRAI said these programmes bring no tangible value to restaurants and advised its members to be cautious in signing on to these new programmes. The major concerns among the restaurateurs have been the high commissions, weekly payouts and the dependency factor.

In its advisory, even the NRAI said, “The fundamental question here is why should a restaurant pay a commission to a middle man to offer a discount to its own customer.”

This is Swiggy’s first attempt at a dine-in program. Its rival Zomato which is also piloting ‘Zomato Pay’ and earlier experimented with its programme called Gold in 2017. Earlier this May, the company also paused new subscriptions to its Pro Plus loyalty programme.